Google Maps has introduced its own news feed feature.

The Community Feed can be found in the Explore tab of the app.

It is designed to show the most recent news, updates, and recommendations from trusted local sources.

Business owners can post deals, menu updates, and other offers onto the feed using Google My Business.

The centralized feed will give businesses increased exposure when they update their information.

Users can ‘like’ posts and follow businesses, but they cannot comment on items in the feed.

The feed shows posts based on where you are looking on the map.

