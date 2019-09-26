Google has announced that it has reached quantum supremacy.

Quantum computing uses the phenomena of quantum mechanics to deliver tremendous computing power.

These computers have the potential to easily outpace the world’s top supercomputers.

Normal computers use bits, which are electrical or optical pulses representing 1s or 0s. Quantum computers use qubits, which are usually subatomic particles such as electrons or photons which are connected in a way that allows for more processing power than using bits.

Google’s quantum computer completed a calculation in three minutes that would’ve taken IBM’s Summit, the world’s most powerful commercial supercomputer, 10,000 years to complete.