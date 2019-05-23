Google has announced a new Glass augmented reality headset that is targeted at enterprise users.

The $999 headset is now classified by Google as an official product rather than an experiment.

It has a new processor, an improved camera, a USB-C port, and advanced machine learning capabilities. Google has partnered with Smith Optics to produce a safety frame for the Glass.

While it was originally built for consumers, pushback due to privacy concerns made Google change its strategy and start marketing the device to businesses only.

Google boasts that businesses have reported faster production times, improved quality, and reduced costs by using Glass.