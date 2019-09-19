Facebook has been working on its own augmented reality glasses that are designed to replace a phone.

Users will be able to answer calls on it and there will be a small display, similar to Google Glass.

A camera embedded in the glasses will allow users to live stream videos. Facebook has partnered with Luxottica to bring the glasses to market, possibly between 2023 and 2025. Ray-Ban, a brand owned by Luxottica, will be directly involved in the partnership but will be developing a completely different set of smart glasses.

In other facebook news, France and Germany have agreed to block Facebook’s Libra currency, stating that no private entity can claim monetary power, which is inherent to the sovereignty of nations. Concerns still persist about sovereignty and financial risks in Europe, so introducing a new cryptocurrency should not be allowed.