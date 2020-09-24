Facebook will be releasing its first pair of consumer smart glasses next year in a partnership with Ray-Ban.

The details of the device haven’t been released yet, but Facebook has said it will not be classified as an AR device and it will not have an integrated display of any kind.

Project Aria is Facebook’s project to create a full-fledged pair of AR glasses.

Facebook will start testing Aria in the real world starting next month.

The company released white papers and prototype design images for hybrid AR-VR devices earlier this year which may have included a version of Project Aria.

This content is brought to you by bits.ie