Facebook has quietly launched a meme-making app called Whale on the Canadian App Store.

It was developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team. The NPE was set up so Facebook could set the expectation that these apps could change quickly or be shut down.

Facebook’s app experiments come during the meteoric rise of TikTok.

TikTok is on its way to having 1.5 billion users in total. It has been criticized for censoring criticism of the Chinese government.

Bytedance, TikTok’s parent company, is being investigated by US lawmakers for its links to Beijing.