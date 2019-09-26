Facebook has acquired CTRL-Labs, a neural interface startup that makes a wristband capable of translating electrical signals from the brain into computer input.

The deal is the most substantial acquisition Facebook has made since acquiring Oculus VR.

CTRL-Labs’ wristband will allow for the development of new ways of interacting with machines.

The acquisition of CTRL-Labs represents Facebook’s commitment to futuristic tech. It has recently been revealed that Facebook is designing two different models of AR glasses which are prime candidates for CTRL-Labs’ interface technology.