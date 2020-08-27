Neuralink has scheduled an event for August 28th to update the public on its progress.

Elon Musk tweeted about the event at the end of July, hinting that there would be a live demonstration of neuron activity at the event. Neuralink’s long-term goal is to gain human symbiosis with artificial intelligence.

The project involves connecting electrodes throughout the brain and reading its neuron signals, analysing the signals, and eventually attempting to copy or direct them.

This technology could help people with neurological impairments restore function.