Elon Musk isn’t the only one with big plans to colonise Mars.

A group of architects in Dubai has been commissioned to design an experimental Martian city and to actually take their plans from the drawing board into the desert outside the largest city of the United Arab Emirates.

The inhabitable living space is aptly named Mars Science City and is planned to cover 176,000 square meters of the desert.

We’re talking absolutely enormous domes made with thick, translucent glass to let the sunshine in. Those domes are intended to enable scientists to work through the immense challenges associated with packing your bags and moving to Mars via various experiments and simulations.

About $135 million has been earmarked by the United Arab Emirates government to cover it, but with that cost comes the potential to understand how we can best mitigate the risks associated with actually living on Mars.

And those are plentiful and involve more than just pragmatic concerns like how to grow food or contend with waste.

Image: InSight Mars Probe