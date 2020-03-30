Drake has shared the first photos of his son Adonis alongside a moving tribute to his family.

The Canadian rapper shared five different pictures of the little boy, including one with his ex Sophie Brussaux.

Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, said: “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”

The photos also include a shot of him cuddling his son and others of the child looking at the camera.

Drake, who is not forthcoming about his private life, became a father in 2017 but this is the first time he has shared photos of the child.