Drake is absolutely flat out this past week, he dropped his TikTok anthem “Toosie Slide” as well as unveiled the video which seems him dancing around his $100 million mansion dubbed “the Embassy”. He made moves on Rihanna too (& got blanked!) during some IG live videos + squashed a longtime beef with well known Hip Hop DJ Joe Budden.

You’d think he’d be taking some time to chill during this quarantine season but nope, he hopped on IG live with an OVO crew member to premier some new music overnight!

He also reaffirmed that the new album was dropping soon – “Album’s on the way, about to slap head tops out.”

Check out the clips below!!

drake just confirmed “not around” will be on the new album 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/OIzvD7eHOt — lotus (@liIbabyluna) April 7, 2020

Drake Previews Unreleased track – Rolling 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uwmBzBi2Sq — Kwxzi (@JuiceAk_) April 7, 2020

Drake just previewed a snippet of a new song on OVOMARK’s live, new music on the way, new album on the wayyyyyy pic.twitter.com/UkEV38MyeY — 🍂The B🍁y🍂⁶🇨🇦 (@albert_nst) April 7, 2020