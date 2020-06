Dan Bilzerian, the self appointed “King of Instagram” is offering followers $5000 (€4400) to name his new autobiography

The bearded multi millionaire displays a lavish life of opulence online & claims it’s all down to his professional poker skills,

Alongside his gambling career, he has bagged a number of minor roles in flicks such as War Dogs, Olympus has Fallen, and Extraction.

He has now turned his attention to his CBD products.

Check out his offer below & get creative!