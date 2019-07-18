Megvii is a Chinese AI startup that supplies facial recognition software for the Chinese government’s surveillance program.

It has released an app that is able to recognize dogs by their nose prints, which are unique, just like our fingerprints.

Owners are required to take photos of their dog’s snouts from multiple angles to register.

Megvii claims that it has a 95% accuracy rate and that the app has reunited 15,000 lost pets with their owners.

Due to Megvii’s relationship with the Chinese government, the app may also be used to track owners to make sure that they keep their pets controlled and clean in public areas.

Image:Image by Fran__ from Pixabay