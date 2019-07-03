Apple’s chief design officer Jonathan Ive will depart the company later this year, bringing an end to a tenure spent crafting some of technology’s most influential products, including the iPhone.

Ive, who has led Apple’s design team since 1996, is leaving “to form an independent design company which will count Apple among its primary clients.”

The company is called LoveFrom, and Ive will be joined by famed designer Marc Newson on the new venture.

Despite stepping down from his executive position, Ive and Apple both claim he will still work “on a range of projects with Apple.”

Ive is one of the world’s most esteemed industrial designers and has worked on products, including a wide range of Macs, the iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. He also had a hand in designing the company’s “spaceship” Apple Park campus and establishing the look and feel of Apple retail stores.