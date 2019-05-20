Need cash? Darren’s got you covered on Beat Drive every day.

How do I win?

Remember the iconic family classic ‘charades’? Course you do!

Think that, but on a much-sexier, 2019 tip.

Each day, you have an opportunity to get on air and ask Darren two questions, with the aim of getting closer to identifying the answer to this round’s charade – it can be a person, film, book, song… pretty much anything!

This round you’re looking for a PERSON

Clue:

Common name in Ireland

Questions Asked:

Are they male? YES

Are they Irish? NO

It’s not: Paddy McGuinness

You can ask 2 questions, take a guess & hopefully win some cash weekdays on Beat Drive from 15.50!