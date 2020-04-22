Lil Pump declared his undying love for Billie Eilish during an Instagram Live, but it didn’t go down too well with the “Bad Guy” singer.

Earlier this week, Eilish took to Instagram Live to play some piano for her fans during which Pump took the opportunity to make his feelings known.

The 19-year-old rapper filled the comments section with love declarations, writing “Lemme take u on a date” and “You’re the love of my life.”

Billie at first ignored Pump’s thirsty comments, so the rapper kicked it up a notch with the likes of “Plz lemme wife you,”

In response, Billie burst out laughing, admitting, “I can’t even tell you what I’m laughing at.”

Lil Pump kept on going though, causing Billie to shut him down with a final, “No thanks.”

Check how it went down as well as some other highlights from the livestream right here:

Billie’s reaction to Lil Pump’s “plz lemme wife you” comment in to which he responded with “I’m serious. Lemme take u on a date” pic.twitter.com/K7bvaPWmhj — ً (@joeltovar56) April 20, 2020