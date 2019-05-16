Tech giants and political leaders from around the globe came together in Paris on Wednesday to pledge their commitment to tackling the spread of terrorist content online, following the attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March.

In a summit hosted jointly by French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the companies agreed to sign the document, and also to commit to a nine-point plan that will see them work together more collaboratively than they have in the past to ensure the spread of terrorist content is halted more effectively in future.

Among the signatories of the “Christchurch Call” are Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube and Microsoft, along with 17 national governments and the EU.

But one significant name is missing from the list of supporters — the White House announced it would not be signing the commitment due to free speech concerns.