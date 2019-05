Artificial-Intelligence is being used to settle small claims cases in Estonia

An AI-based judge will be used in Estonia to settle small claims cases.

The AI will take case submissions from both parties in a trial and determine the outcome without an actual human judge making the decision.

If the parties disagree with the decision made, then they can further appeal to a human judge and a full case.

The government is planning up to 50 different applications for AI in the public sector by 2020.