There will be two volunteers to each cat so if any of the cats are feeling overwhelmed or stressed they will be pulled back straight awayFor more information visit CatHavenCork on Facebook.
Are You ‘fur’ real? Mum and daughter host kitten cuddling party in Cork
“Kitten cuddling parties” could become the new craze in Cork if an event taking place this Friday is a success. Ruby Morley from Sunday’s Well, and her mum Noelle, are inviting some of their closest four-legged friends to their accessory store Bauhaus in the Cornmarket centre for some “cuddle time” with customers, from 2.30pm to 5pm. The pair have teamed up with cat rescue centre Haven for the event, which it is hoped will match some kittens with their forever owners.“It’s not a party as such, more of a kitten-cuddling day really,” Ruby explained. “Mum and I have always loved cats and have two of our own. We feel this will be great for people living in the city that may not otherwise have a chance to be around pets. It will also be a really feelgood day for the kittens to help get them socialised and used to humans.” The idea behind the event is to give cats who may not have had a great start in life some time and affection. She stressed that the animals will be taken good care of and allowed naps between “cuddles.” Cats will also have the option of quiet time in the event if they seem overwhelmed. “We brought in some kittens for Black Friday and couldn’t believe the reaction,” She added. “The people behind Cat Haven will be at the shop too for anyone who would like to get information on the organisation and the great work they do. This will be a really “feel good” event and a great way to go into the weekend. I don’t think there’s anyone out there who isn’t in need of some kitten cuddles.” Cat Haven is based in Crosshaven and homes rescued, stray and abandoned cats and kittens in the Cork area.They also strive to lower the number of feral cats and kittens by running a Trap Neuter Release programme. Founder of the charity, Owen Collins said the event will have a sharp focus on the wellbeing of the cats.