Apple just announced updates to its iMacs, iPad Pros, Apple TV, iPhones, and Podcast app.
It also finally unveiled its long-rumoured AirTag tracking device, which will launch at the end of the month.
Say hello to the all-new iMac!
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 20, 2021
The new iMacs and iPad Pros will feature Apple’s M1 chipset, providing significant performance improvements to both devices.
The Apple TV will be powered by the A12 Bionic chip. It has a redesigned remote with a five-way click pad and an iPod-like scroll wheel.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are getting a new purple colour option.
Apple’s Podcast app has been redesigned, with options for paid subscriptions now available.
Photo by zhang kaiyv from Pexels