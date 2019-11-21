181 vaping-related apps have been removed from the iOS App Store after concerns about the possible health impacts of vaping.

Some of the apps allowed users to adjust the temperature and other settings on their vaping devices.

Apple is allowing users to continue using apps that they have already downloaded onto their devices.

The safety of e-cigarettes is still being debated.

Conventional teen smoking has been on the decline for decades, but there has been a rise in e-cigarette use among high school students.

Hundreds of people have fallen ill after using vaping devices, but most of these illnesses have been linked to off-brand vaping liquids.

Image: Photo by malcolm garret from Pexels