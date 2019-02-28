Apple and Goldman Sachs are said to be readying a joint credit card.

The new credit card will integrate with the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone to offer special features like the ability to set spending goals and track purchase rewards.

The card would purportedly offer rewards like 2% cashback, and maybe more when buying Apple gear.

The report says the new card will be tested with employees in the next month or so with a launch later in the year.

The Wallet app has undergone a significant design change in the iOS 12.2 beta, so it makes sense that Apple has bigger plans in the offing.

The new Apple Pay card will use the Mastercard payment network, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Perks like air miles are said not to be on the table, with Apple and Goldman leaning on rich integration with the iPhone as the main draw for their card. It is not known if the card would have any associated surcharges or admin fees for customers.

