Amazon is looking to release wireless earbuds in the second half of 2019.

The earbuds will have Alexa access, which means that users will be able to use their voice to order goods, play music, and access information on the go.

There will also be physical gesture controls. Amazon’s earbuds will require pairing with a phone for Alexa access.

Earbuds are the fastest growing wearable market, with Apple’s AirPods generating $17.4 billion in revenue last financial year.

Photo by Fabian Hurnaus from Pexels