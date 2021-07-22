Amazon has purchased Facebook’s small-satellite division.

Facebook was designing and testing ways to advance satellite connectivity as part of an effort to enable the next generation of broadband infrastructure.

It had no plans to become a service provider.

Amazon plans to launch a constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites to compete against SpaceX’s Starlink. It has permission to launch 3,236 low-Earth-orbit satellites. Amazon expects to launch the satellites in 2023 at the earliest.