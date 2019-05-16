Amazon now have machines to pack customer orders

Amazon has begun to roll out machines that are able to pack customer orders.

The machines scan products coming down from a conveyor belt and then packs each item into custom sized boxes.

Installing these machines may mean more than 1,300 jobs would be cut across 55 Amazon fulfillment centers.

At $1 million per machine, Amazon expects to recover the costs in under two years.

The machines are able to work four to five times faster than human workers.

While the goal is to eventually have a completely automated warehouse, Amazon plans to replace workers through attrition, opting to stop hiring new workers and letting current employees either train into different roles or leave the company on their own terms.