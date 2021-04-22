Amazon has opened a salon in east London.

Customers at the salon can try on virtual hair colours using an augmented reality colour bar and shop for products using displays and QR codes.

The salon will offer traditional styling with professional stylists from Neville Hair and Beauty.


Amazon has also recently opened its first convenience stores in the UK, and it has three Amazon Fresh sites operating across London.

It currently has no plans to launch additional salons outside the UK but watch this space!

