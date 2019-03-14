Airbnb has purchased HotelTonight, a last-minute hotel booking service, a little over a year after the launch of Airbnb Plus. Airbnb Plus is a service that provides bookings for boutique hotels and traditional bed and breakfasts.

HotelTonight will continue to operate as usual, however, listings from Airbnb Plus will likely be added into the range of choices in the app.

Since working with hotels, Airbnb has been able to enter into markets that have stricter rules around short term stays, and it tripled its hotel bookings between 2017 and 2018.

