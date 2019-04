If you’re looking for somewhere a little different for your next holiday, Airbnb is offering the chance to stay in a giant potato.

The six-ton spud was originally a marketing tool for the Idaho Potato Commission but has now been outfitted as a mini hotel in South Boise.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel contains a double bed, seating area, minibar and sink in its 336 sq ft of space, while a nearby silo serves as the dwelling’s bathroom.

The potato, which is made of steel, plaster and concrete, is set in a large field and is said to have breathtaking views of the Owyhee Mountains.

Kristie Wolfe, who oversaw the conversion of the potato, told the Idaho Statesman: “It’s designed for couples. I think there will be a lot of staycations and hopefully it will be a thing like if your family is coming from out of town like ‘oh, you have to go and stay a night in the Big Idaho Potato Hotel’.”

The idea went down a storm on Facebook, with one user dubbing the concept a “potatotel” and another joking: “I’m sure the sheets are starched…..”

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is available to book for about €180 a night plus service fee and taxes.