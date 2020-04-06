A new Tiger King episode could be on its way very soon!

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, a new bonus episode of Tiger King could be on its way very soon.

The new Netflix phenomenon dropped to the streaming site on March 20 and it has been the only other thing people have been talking about on the Internet.

The docuseries, which currently has seven episodes, follows the life of Joe Exotic – who runs a zoo of hundreds of tigers and other rare animals – and the events that lead to a failed attempt to take out his main rival and Big Cat Rescue owner, Carole Baskin.

In a twitter post, Jeff Lowe, Exotic’s former business partner who now owns GW Zoo, claimed that Netflix will be releasing an additional episode of Tiger King next week.

It’s currently unclear if the episode will be a reunion special or a continuation of the series.

Come on, Netflix. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020