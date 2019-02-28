Days after Samsung revealed its new Galaxy Watch Active, the company’s third-party developers now appear to have copied their downloadable smartwatch faces from Swiss watchmaker Swatch.

Swatch filed for a $100 million lawsuit last week, and the company’s complaint is filled with images of watches that appear to be dead ringers for watch faces you can buy for the Samsung Gear Sport, Gear S3 Classic, and Frontier.

Swatch claims that over 30 of Samsung’s watch faces were “identical or virtually identical” to trademarks it already owned.

The complaint accuses Samsung of unfair business practices, and that the copied designs will mislead customers to believe that Samsung and Swatch had a deal going on.

Share it:













Don't Miss