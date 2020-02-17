Waterford City and County Council has adopted a single-use plastics policy.

The decision was reached at their meeting last week.

This policy will result in the elimination of single-use plastics from all Council buildings, hired venues, catering and all events organised by Waterford City & County Council.

In addition, all events licensed or funded by Waterford City & County Council will be required to demonstrate measures to eliminate single-use plastics and segregation of waste during and after the event and subsequent disposal.

Following a draft being prepared by the SPC for Environment, Climate Action and Biodiversity, it was brought to the Plenary Council where it was adopted, with immediate effect.