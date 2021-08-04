Creativity has always played a vital role in driving change, especially when it comes to matters as Urgent as the climate crisis. As we have learned from the last few years, we need a multi-faceted approach to combat the climate crisis, Real behavioral change is cultural and hopefully, this funding might help move us towards a greener future and keep our environment habitable.

April 27th, 2021 was Ireland’s official overshot day. Meaning if the world’s population lived the lifestyle of Irish people we would have used up the earth’s yearly resources by April 27th. For the rest of the year, Ireland is maintaining an ecological deficit, by using more resources and putting carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. (Global Footprint Network)

Catherine Martin, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media, Said, “I believe that the creative community has a vital role to play in bringing the urgency of climate change to the forefront.” Ireland is the first EU country to launch a creative climate fund. The aim of these projects is to educate and empower the community that a sustainable future is possible.

The 14 successful recipients of the €2 million Creative Climate Action fund were announced yesterday. This Creative Ireland initiative supports cultural projects that build awareness around climate change and empowers people to make meaningful behavioral changes. It will fund the construction of light installations, decarbonization projects, and pop-up energy stores, and more. Eamon Ryan TD commented that “ people want to be supported and inspired to make changes. I believe projects like these will help spark imaginations and to make tangible what ‘carbon footprints’ and ‘climate action’ really mean for individuals and communities.”

Here are some of the South East’s projects that we are most excited about…

ACT Waterford. This project will promote energy-saving, through Waterford city and county. With initiatives such as wildlife diversification, increased use of public transport, the development of carbon sinks and to challenge current consumption habits.

The Callan Energy Store. A pop-up Energy Store in the heart of Callan, Kilkenny that will be part of a community engagement project that will radically reimagine their town’s energy supply, an initiative led by Asylum Theatre and Loosysmokes.

Línte na Farraige is a set of striking visual light installations designed by Finnish artists that will be placed across six Irish coastal sites in Co. Dublin, Wexford, and Galway. The installations are comprised of illuminated horizontal lines that represent future sea levels and storm surges.

Work on all 14 Creative Climate Action projects will begin immediately and all will be completed by December 2022. You can get more information about the project here.