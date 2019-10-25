Survey finds workers would take pay cuts for sake of climate change and flexible working

Almost three in 10 workers say they would take a 10% pay cut to work for a company committed to helping solve issues such as climate change and inequality.

A survey of more than 3,000 workers in Europe found nearly two-thirds expect their employer to be part of the solution for such issues.

Up to 32% would take a pay cut if the company embraced more flexible working hours.

It also found that 74% think that as technology improves, employers need to empower workers to achieve a better work/life balance, but the majority of workers are sceptical of their employer’s intentions.

Up to 65% believe their employers will use automated technology to increase profits and cut jobs.

Respondents also predicted that the workforce as they know it will drastically change with 34% expecting to work collaboratively with robots or Artificial Intelligence in the next five years.

Gary Hopwood, Managing Director, Ricoh Ireland, said: “Technology is shaping how and where people work with sustainability, collaboration and agility taking precedence. For employees, the onus is on employers to leverage the new tools available to make a positive difference both in work and in the wider community.

“Employers need to embrace this to make a real difference in society and for their people, whilst remembering that human workers are absolutely crucial within the workplace of the future. After all, working together is the only way of tackling the major issues that the world is currently facing.

“Moreover, business owners need to realise the potential benefits of adopting an eco-friendly approach that takes advantage of automation and also empowers people, such as increased productivity and talent retention. Technology has the power to support workers not only in terms of productivity and flexibility but also for more valuable and fulfilling work.”