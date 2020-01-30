Samsung has unveiled its Chef Garden refrigerator at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas.

The refrigerator features a Growing Zone where a wide variety of seed capsules can be planted.

Chef Garden delivers water and nutrients to plants via a nutrient fog.

It controls growth conditions, predicts growth, and controls when crops are harvested.

The refrigerator is also able to recommend recipes based on the fruits and vegetables grown inside of it.

Chef Garden is available for purchase by the public, but Samsung has not yet released retail pricing.

Samsung also presented at the KBIS an AI that could recognize food inside refrigerators and suggest recipes, and the AirDresser, a device that sits in a wardrobe and uses steam technology to smooth out wrinkles, deodorize, and sanitise clothes.