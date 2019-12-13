Reebok has announced an upcoming plant-based performance shoe, the Forever Floatride GROW, a major innovation in sustainable footwear.

Following the brand’s vegan Cotton + Corn collection, the forthcoming shoe updates Reebok’s Forever Floatride Energy by replacing traditional materials with natural alternatives including castor bean oil, eucalyptus tree, algae, and natural rubber. C

Constructed of a white knit upper, the shoe is rendered in a neutral colour palette, Reebok’s Forever Floatride GROW is set to launch Autumn 2020