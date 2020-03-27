President Michael D. Higgins has asked the Irish people to use Earth Hour as a means of reflection for the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The global event, which takes place on Saturday, March 28th from 8:30 to 9:30 pm aims to raise awareness of climate action.

During that time the lights will go out in Áras an Uachtaráin to mark the event as they have done in previous years.

People across the country are also asked, where possible, to switch off all non-essential lights to mark the event.

Earth Hour is a global moment of solidarity for climate action when more than 350 of the world’s most iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Empire State Building and the Sydney Opera House – and millions of homes around the world – prepare to switch off their lights.

This year, the event has gone digital as celebrities, environmentalists and nation heads unite and pledge their support online for nature and people.

Speaking about the initiative, President Michael D. Higgins said: “Sabina and I have asked that the lights at Áras an Uachtaráin be switched off for ‘Earth Hour’, to highlight the need for urgent action on climate change.

“We are currently experiencing dark times, as the international community is battling to contain and defeat the COVID-19 virus. The global pandemic has brought hardship for many, and it has shone a light on the great extent to which our lives, and our vulnerabilities, are intertwined.

He continued: “Like other global challenges that have left a scar on our humanity, the fight against the coronavirus requires international solidarity and coordinated action. Earth Hour is a symbolic moment reminding us of mankind’s ability to affect real change, and inviting all people of our planet to consider the impact we are having on Mother Nature.

“Let us use the darkness of Earth Hour 2020 to reflect on the ways we can bring an end to our current crisis, and put in place the types of policies and practices, at every level, that can bring about a better use of the wondrous beauty of our shared, but vulnerable, planet.”