Digital Desk Staff

Lidl has announced plans to eliminate 6.3 million ‘Bags for Life’ from circulation by April 2021 as a move towards more sustainable shopping.

Lidl will be the first retailed to remove the bags, instead offering shopping bags made from 100 per cent recycled content collected from their stores.

The new bags will costs 48c and the Bags for Life will be removed from all Lidl stores in the next three months.

The bags will feature puns, such as ‘Lettuce All Reuse Our Bags’ and ‘You’re Butter Off Reusing This Bag’ voted on by Lidl staff.

As part of the retailer’s sustainable strategy, Lidl has also trialled the elimination of plastic fruit and vegetable bags in six stores around the country, removing more than 15,000 plastic bags from circulation in each store.

Lidl Ireland’s head of corporate social responsibility, Owen Keogh said the retailer prides itself on being an industry leader in sustainability.

“We have looked at plastic waste reduction in the context of our wider sustainability commitment and have already proven that our circular approach delivers a viable long-term solution without compromising on our ability to deliver exceptional value to customers.

“By introducing these new heavy-duty shopping bags, our aim is to highlight and encourage product reusability – a courageous move that we hope encourages change within the retail industry as a whole.”