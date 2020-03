Ireland is producing over 500,000 tonnes of hazardous waste every year

Ireland is producing more than 500,000 tonnes of hazardous waste every year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

A new EPA report shows we are exporting almost three-quarters of our unsafe waste to other European countries for treatment.

From 2017 to 2018, the amount of hazardous waste generated here grew by more than 90,000 tonnes.

This was mainly driven by a large increase in the quantity of ash produced from our municipal incinerators.

Image by Elias Sch. from Pixabay