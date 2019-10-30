‘Climate movement does not need any more prizes’: Greta Thunberg declines award

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg has declined an environmental prize, saying “the climate movement does not need any more prizes”.

The 16-year-old has inspired millions across the world to stage protests urging leaders to tackle global warming.

Two fellow climate activists spoke on Ms Thunberg’s behalf at an award ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden, for the regional inter-parliamentary Nordic Council’s prizes by reading a statement saying it was “an honour”.

Ms Thunberg is currently in California.

But Sofia and Isabella Axelsson quoted Ms Thunberg as saying: “What we need is for our rulers and politicians to listen to the research.”

Ms Thunberg, who had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, had declined another award in November 2018 because many of the finalists had to fly to Stockholm for the ceremony.