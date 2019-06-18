Climate Action Plan very demanding on farmers, say IFA

The Irish Farmers’ Association has said the Climate Action Plan is very demanding on farmers.

Under the new proposals, there’ll be a push for farmers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It also includes measures aimed at helping them improve their livestock and land management.

IFA President Joe Healy said Irish farmers are already among the best performers globally when it comes reducing emissions.

He said: “Over the past 30 years we’ve increased our output by 40% while flat-lining our emissions from the target.

“If you go back to 1990 we were at similar levels of emissions now, even though we’ve increased our output by about 40%.

“We are recognised as the most carbon efficient producers of dairy product in Europe and that’s by the European Commission Joint Research Centre and we’re in the top five in beef production.”

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Minister has denied going soft on farmers in the new Climate Action Plan.

Michael Creed said they are not getting an easier ride than other sectors.

He said: “We will meet the targets it set out, which are quite onerous when you consider that there is no technology available that gives you a zero-emissions profile for food production.

“When you’re producing food you are by the very nature of it producing carbon emissions.”