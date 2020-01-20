Big increase in electric and hybrid cars sold in Ireland

There has been a huge jump in the number of electric and hybrid cars sold across Ireland.

DoneDeal.ie says there’s been a 68% year-on-year increase in these type of cars in 2019.

“Inside the used car trade over 500,000 transactions are after taking place,” said spokesperson Martin Clancy.

“What’s quite interesting is that Volkswagen is the best-selling new and used car brand across the country.

“If you dig a bit deeper into the data you’ll discover that Volkswagen is the most popular car make in the new car market in Leinster and also in Connacht.”

Meanwhile, research from Liberty Insurance has shown that millennials are the generation most reliant on in-vehicle technology for safe driving in Ireland.

The study found that 21% of Irish millennials admit to being very or somewhat reliant on safety technology features including reversing cameras.

Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay