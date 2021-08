All next week on Beat the Bomb, we’re teaming up with the Natural Health Store in Wexford & Market Cross, Kilkenny.

They’re celebrating the launch of their new online store where you’ll find your daily vitamins and supplements, vegan beauty products, gifts and eco -friendly solutions for home and health, and so much more!

They’ve given us some hampers full of goodies to give away every day with the winner at the end of the week also nabbing a mega-hamper worth €150!!!