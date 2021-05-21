All next week on Beat the Bomb we are teaming up with The Honeycomb Hair Salon in Waterford.

They are back open and excited to launch their brand-new hair extensions “Hive Hair”, which are quality double-drawn European hair extensions, so you’d be looking fab!

To celebrate this launch, they want to give you the chance to win a “blowout bundle” every day next week, which includes 5 blowouts that can be used at any time of your choosing, all worth up to €150!

And at the end of the week, we’ll upgrade someone with a full set of the new “Hive Hair” extensions worth over €400!!