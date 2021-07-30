All next week on Beat Breakfast we’re getting ready to head back to school!!!

Graham Shoes, Carlow & Kilkenny, are making back to school easy, with an expert children’s fitting service available by appointment in Kilkenny and many brands to choose from – you can see for yourself at www.grahamshoes.ie.

We’ll have a €50 voucher for Graham’s Shoes to giveaway every day, with one lucky winner upgrading to a €100 voucher at the end of the week.

Tune in to Beat Breakfast all next week to win!!