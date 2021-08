What would you do with a grand in cash? A holiday maybe, a shopping spree, or a treat for a loved one? The options are endless!

No matter what you’d do with it – just imagine how happy you’d be if you won it!! We want to make someone that happy this week!

To celebrate our brand new Beat Breakfast, we have €1,000 to giveaway this week!

Tune in every morning from 7am to find out how you can GRAB A GRAND!