If you thought sitting your driver theory test wasn’t already enough pressure, try sitting it in Irish!

This morning on Beat Breakfast, Niall, Vinny and Trish spoke to Helen in Tipp. Her daughter accidentally signed up to do the test in Irish! Have a listen…

So, if you’re booking your test, be sure to check the English option – unless you’re fluent, or like to live life on the edge!

Share it:













Don't Miss