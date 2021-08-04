The pandemic has changed many things about our lives, including how we approach dating and relationships. We want to find out how lockdown has affected our love lives. Has your dating life moved exclusively online? are you ready to get back out there after all that self-isolation? or has lockdown deepened your relationship with your partner?

Whether you are a single pringle ready to mingle, a committed cuddle buddy, or a serial monogamist looking for your next squeeze. We’ve got a series that is sure to get you in that love buzz. We’re sharing your stories of navigating love in these uncertain times. At Beat, we asked you if the pandemic put an end to your dating life? or did lockdown bring you all the love your heart desires? All this month on Beat we’re bringing you Covid and Cupid, a 6 part series all about dating in the pandemic.

The wonderful Michelle Heffernan speaks to people from all walks of life, who have found and lost love. The series will feature leading experts in the dating industry, from matchmakers to sex and relationships columnists. We will even feature one South East man innovating online dating with a brand new app.

Don’t miss this great journey, where we will find everything from goldfish to catfish on the way.

The series launches on Friday, August 6th on Beat Breakfast, and new episodes will be released weekly. If you still want to listen in and are not a morning person keep an eye on our podcasts page to catch up on each episode!