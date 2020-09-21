Dave Cronin

24-year-old Zendaya has become the youngest ever winner of the lead actress in a drama series category at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

She picked up the gong for her role in Euphoria at the virtual award ceremony last night.

It was certainly no mean feat given her heavyweight competition.

Zendaya saw off Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Ozark’s Laura Linney, The Crown’s Olivia Colman, and The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston.

In her acceptance speech, she paid tribute to other young people and becomes only the second black actress ever to win her Emmy category.

Meanwhile Normal People fans were disappointed as the hit series failed to take home an award for any of the four nominations it was up for.