It’s been three years since U2 have released an album, with the Dublin rock band embarking on an extensive ‘Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour following the release of 2017’s ‘Songs of Experience’.

However, according to The Edge, they had been working on new material before lockdown struck.

The guitarist told Jo Whiley recently “I was actually working on some new songs with Bono and I had a decision, am I going to go to Dublin or am I going to head to California where my wife was, so I opted to head for the wife which I think was the right call – ‘cos literally within two days, they’d shut all flights into America.”

He added: “So I snuck in and spent the first part of the lockdown with Morleigh in California and then came to Dublin for early May and was in Dublin for a while. I felt very fortunate… overall I felt like one of the really lucky ones.”

While he didn’t expand upon the songs that he’d been working on with Bono, fans were encouraged by the news that new material is in the pipeline.

During the lockdown, bassist Adam Clayton appeared via video call on ‘The Late Late Show’ to discuss mental health, but Bono and Larry Mullen have remained quiet – with the former making the odd post via the band’s social media.

With no prospect of the band touring anytime soon, we may be closer to hearing a new album sooner than you think.