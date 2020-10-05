Pete Wicks and Chloe Sims reveal they’ve had a secret ‘on and off’ relationship for a whole 2 years.

The pair opened up about becoming more than just friends on the hit show The Only Way is Essex.

Pete revealed he’d been in a sexual relationship with the Chloe for two years and they’re attending couples therapy to work through their issues after their recent bust-up on the ITV show.

The revelation comes after the reality TV stars cut ties for months following a falling out and chatted about their shock romance on Wednesday’s show.

