Pete Wicks and Chloe Sims reveal they’ve had a secret ‘on and off’ relationship for a whole 2 years.
The pair opened up about becoming more than just friends on the hit show The Only Way is Essex.
Pete revealed he’d been in a sexual relationship with the Chloe for two years and they’re attending couples therapy to work through their issues after their recent bust-up on the ITV show.
MY NAME IS CHLOE SIMS . IM 38 . IVE GOT A BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER . IVE GOT A SUCCESSFUL TV CAREER OF 10 YEARS . EVERYTHING I HAVE, IVE WORKED HARD FOR INCLUDING MY BODY . I SOMETIMES MAKE DECISIONS ON EMOTION, IM HUMAN. . IM STILL PROUD OF WHO I AM REGARDLESS OF THE ABUSE I RECEIVE ON HERE!! ✌🏻🖤
The revelation comes after the reality TV stars cut ties for months following a falling out and chatted about their shock romance on Wednesday’s show.
